Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is among the list of Bharatiya Janata Party's star campaigners for the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

In addition to CM Himanta, the list released by the BJP includes the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other leaders.

The names of 40 candidates have been included in the list of campaigners.

Earlier, the Assam CM and Jharkhand BJP co-in-charge, Himanta Biswa Sarma made a significant statement regarding the Congress party's practices.

Sarma, who was formerly with the Congress, claimed that the party sells 20 per cent of its election tickets and utilizes the proceeds for election purposes.

"...I was in Congress and this is the system in Congress - they sell 20 per cent of tickets and use that money in the election...", said Himanta Biswa Sarma.