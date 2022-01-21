GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma at his residence in Delhi to discuss the inter-state border dispute. The meeting was concluded late in the evening. Both the CMs travelled together from Guwahati for this meeting.

Meghalaya CM informed that the Ministry of HomeAffairs will now examine the repots and another meeting has been scheduled with both the CMs and Shah on January 26.

"I along with HCM Meghalaya Sri ">@SangmaConrad met Adarniya Griha Mantri Sri

">@AmitShah ji in New Delhi. We apprised Hon HM on the outcomes of discussions held between Assam & Meghalaya governments to resolve the border disputes amicably. We're grateful for his guidance.," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma wrote, “Called on Hon’ble HM, ">@AmitShah ji with HCM of Assam, ">@himantabiswa

ji and apprised him on the reports of the Regional Committees. He expressed happiness on the initiative taken by both the States in the matter. MHA will examine the reports & we will meet HM again post 26th Jan”

Both the Chief Ministers met Home Minister after 6 pm and then both the leaders will head back to Guwahati right after the meeting.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma also held an all-party meeting on Tuesday and tweeted, "Our efforts to resolve the Assam-Meghalaya border row have started bearing fruits as 6 of the 12 areas of difference have been identified for resolution in the first phase.

During an interaction, briefed representatives of all political parties on the progress made so far." "Sought their cooperation in our mutually agreed principles to solve the long-pending problem. Also apprised them of the harmonious talks that led to taking up 6 areas - Ratacherra, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillingkata, Hahim and Gizang - for finding amicable solutions," Sarma added.

On Tuesday, the Assam government in its cabinet also approved the recommendations made by various committees to resolve the Assam-Meghalaya dispute.

In at least two rounds of meeting between the two Chief Ministers since August last year, three committees each of both states were formed to submit the recommendations so that a long-standing solution can be provided to resolve the border dispute between the two states.