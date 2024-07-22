Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the microblogging platform X to express his gratitude towards Union Minister Piyush Goyal for a productive meeting aimed at propelling the state’s industrial growth. Sarma described the discussions as "very positive" and highlighted several key points of collaboration.

In his post, CM Sarma stated, "Deeply grateful to Hon’ble Union Minister Piyush Goyal for his valuable time and guidance today. We had a very positive discussion to boost Assam’s industrial growth." The meeting focused on three primary areas:

1. The leaders discussed joint actionable steps to bolster the resilience of Assam's tea industry, addressing current challenges faced by the sector.

2. The possibility of establishing a world-class convention centre in Assam, modeled after the Bharat Mandapam, was explored. This centre is expected to enhance the state's infrastructure and attract international events.

3. They also deliberated on ways to ensure that industries in the North East can fully leverage the benefits provided under the UNNATI scheme. This initiative aims to create new jobs and stimulate economic growth in the region.