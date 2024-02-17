In an announcement on the microblogging site X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at boosting the Assamese film industry.

The Assam Budget 2024 earmarks substantial support measures for the local cinema sector, signaling a commitment to nurture and promote Assamese talent on the global stage.

The government has pledged 10 lakh rupees to each full-fledged Assamese cinema, providing crucial financial support to sustain and enhance their operations.

A panel of distinguished judges will oversee the nomination process, ensuring transparency and fairness in selecting recipients for government support.

To safeguard the welfare of artists and technicians, the government will facilitate their enrollment in the Atal Pension Yojana, covering 50% of their contributions for a period of five years.

As part of its commitment to infrastructure development, the government plans to inject 50 lakhs as share capital, grants, or soft loans for each new cinema hall proposed by NGOs, cultural organizations, or the private sector.