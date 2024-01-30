In an announcement on the microblogging site X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed commitment to bridging road infrastructure gaps across Assam, ensuring seamless connectivity, and bringing communities closer through various ongoing development projects.

Underlining the state government's dedication to enhancing road infrastructure, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted multiple schemes aimed at fostering connectivity throughout Assam.

The government is actively engaged in the development of roads under various schemes to provide a robust network for the people of Assam. This initiative aims to reduce travel times, enhance accessibility, and boost economic development across the state.

One of the key projects, Assom Mala 1.0, launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on February 7, 2021, has played a pivotal role in the road infrastructure development. Notable roads include Palasbari Mirza Chandubi, Nahar Ali, and major bridges over Dikrong and Subansiri rivers. With an investment of Rs 1,859 crore utilized till 2023, this initiative has significantly contributed to the state's connectivity.

The ASRIP focuses on enhancing road corridors, covering a total length of 247 km in 8 packages. Notable roads include Dhodor Ali, with bridges over Subansiri, among others. The project has seen an investment of ₹380 crore utilized to date, showcasing the government's commitment to improving secondary road networks.

Addressing the connectivity needs of diverse regions, the ASCCIP encompasses 6 road corridors covering 312.5 km in 11 packages. The development extends to areas such as Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, BTR, and Barak Valley. The utilization of Rs 534 crore till 2023 underlines the initiative's success in promoting economic cooperation and connectivity.