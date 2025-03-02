Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has put an end to the anticipation of thousands of candidates awaiting state government job results by announcing the official result dates for various Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE) and police recruitment exams.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the CM shared the schedule for result declarations, offering clarity to aspirants who appeared for different recruitment tests.

According to the announcement, the results will be declared as follows:

Assam Direct Recruitment (ADRE) Grade III & Grade IV: March 7

Assam Police Sub-Inspector (SI): March 6

Assam Police Constable: March 12

Assam Police Driver: March 4

Assam Police Commando Battalion Constable: March 27

CM Sarma wished the candidates luck for the next phase of recruitment, indicating that the government remains committed to a transparent and merit-based selection process.

The Assam government had earlier conducted these recruitment exams to fill vacancies across various departments, with thousands of candidates appearing for the tests.