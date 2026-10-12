Himanta Biswa Sarma announces BJP rallies across Assam amid Rahul Gandhi’s protest march

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 12 announced peaceful rallies at district headquarters across the state from October 13 to October 31, accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of undermining democratic institutions through his criticism of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and planned march to the Supreme Court.

The announcement came as Gandhi prepared to lead an INDIA bloc protest march in New Delhi on October 12 against the functioning of the poll body. The march, scheduled to begin at Connaught Place and proceed towards the Supreme Court, will go ahead despite the Chief Justice of India (CJI) declining a request to meet opposition MPs on the issue.

In a post on X, Sarma accused the Congress of questioning electoral outcomes selectively, alleging that the party accepted results when it won but challenged the democratic process when it lost.

“Their double standard is plain to see,” Sarma said, arguing that Rahul Gandhi questioned Narendra Modi's election as Prime Minister while his own election to Parliament and subsequent elevation as Leader of the Opposition remained unquestioned.

He further criticised Gandhi's decision to approach the Supreme Court after the CJI declined the meeting request, accusing the Congress leader of attempting to exert political pressure on the judiciary.

“Constitutional institutions cannot be made answerable to a party’s electoral frustrations,” Sarma said.

The chief minister announced that the BJP's Assam unit would hold rallies to highlight what he described as attempts by the Congress to “blackmail our constitutional institutions”, shield illegal infiltrators by opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and undermine the democratic mandate.

Sarma also said the campaign would reaffirm the BJP's support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his vision of a developed India by 2047. He maintained that “the people’s mandate deserves respect” and that constitutional institutions must remain independent.

Meanwhile, Gandhi called on opposition parties, students and civil society organisations to join the protest march in the national capital, describing it as an effort to defend democracy and seek accountability from the Election Commission.

“March for Democracy. March for Justice. Chalo Dilli,” Gandhi said in a post on X, urging people to participate in the peaceful demonstration.

Congress MP Imran Masood said the party had scheduled the protest after the CJI declined Gandhi's request for a meeting and memorandum. He claimed the movement was gaining support beyond the party's organisational network.

“People are coming out on their own; everywhere, it is a spontaneous movement,” Masood told ANI, adding that party members would follow the directions issued by the Congress leadership.

Congress MP Jebi Mather said the march was intended to bring together citizens irrespective of their political affiliations, gender, caste or religion.

“We will march to the Supreme Court — not as a political party, but as citizens who believe democracy needs to be protected,” she said.

Mather also criticised the security arrangements in central Delhi, alleging that restrictions on public transport and the deployment of security personnel were intended to discourage people from joining the demonstration. She claimed the protesters would remain undeterred despite the measures.

Security was tightened across central Delhi ahead of the march, with barricades and personnel deployed at several locations, including Barakhamba Road near Mandi House. Rapid Action Force and Central Reserve Police Force personnel were also stationed alongside Delhi Police personnel.

Authorities announced that entry and exit at six metro stations — Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road — would remain closed until 4 pm on October 12 for security reasons.

Congress MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna alleged that the BJP was attempting to restrict the participation of young and first-time voters. Referring to the SIR exercise and Form 6, which is used to apply for inclusion in electoral rolls, he accused the ruling party of trying to influence voter participation.

“It clearly shows that the BJP is against the youth, the Gen Z of this country,” Krishna said, adding that the Congress would continue to oppose measures it believes could affect the rights of new voters.

The protest follows Gandhi's allegations that Delhi Police personnel and BJP workers used violence against students and women during a demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The planned march and the BJP's response in Assam have intensified the political confrontation between the ruling party and the Congress over the functioning of electoral institutions, the revision of voter lists and the conduct of elections.