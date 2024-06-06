Speaking to the media after the first Cabinet Meeting following the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a step towards securing World Heritage recognition for Choraideo Maidam. Sarma revealed that the Assam Government has decided to engage with the Ambassadors of all member countries of UNESCO through the Ministry of External Affairs to garner support for the prestigious status.

Speaking on the initiative, Sarma stated, "To secure recognition for Choraideo Maidam as a World Heritage site, we have taken the decision to reach out to the Ambassadors of all member countries of UNESCO. This strategic move aims to garner support and highlight the historical and cultural significance of Choraideo Maidam on an international platform."

The decision was formalized during a state cabinet meeting, to preserving and promoting Assam's rich heritage said the CM.

Choraideo Maidam, known for its historical and architectural importance, holds immense cultural value in the region. By engaging with UNESCO member countries through diplomatic channels, Assam aims to showcase the unique heritage of Choraideo Maidam and secure global recognition for its preservation and conservation efforts.