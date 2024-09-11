Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the construction of a new cricket stadium in Umrangso.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the chief minister stated that the state government has launched the initiative to open up sports opportunities for the youth.

He said that the construction of the new stadium which has been advancing swiftly is underway, the completion of which will pave way for youngsters to advance their cricketing skills.

He stated, "Opening up sporting opportunities for our youth! Construction of a cricket stadium in Umrangso is going on in full swing, which after completion will provide youngsters in the area an opportunity to hone their cricketing skills!"

Earlier this week, the Assam CM chaired a meeting to finalise the draft guidelines for the statewide rollout of Orunodoi 3.0 and the issuance of new ration cards to eligible beneficiaries.

Orunodoi is a flagship scheme aimed at socio-economic empowerment, the CM also assured that all necessary measures are being undertaken to ensure its smooth implementation.

Sarma also reviewed the preparedness of the Food, Civil Supplies &Consumer Affairs Dept. for the issuance of National Food Security Cards to facilitate the seamless rollout of Orunodoi 3.0.