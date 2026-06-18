Himanta Biswa Sarma announces Dr Habbey Teron as candidate for Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, June 18, announced that Dr Habbey Teron, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Amri (ST) Hills constituency, will be the candidate for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Making the announcement through a post on X, the Chief Minister said that Dr Teron’s candidature reflects the government’s emphasis on inclusive political representation and strengthening the participation of tribal communities in the state’s legislative process.

Describing Dr Teron as a medical professional by training and the first elected representative from the newly created Amri constituency, Sarma said his elevation would further enhance the representation of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao in the Assembly.

“I am pleased to announce that Dr. Habbey Teron, Hon’ble MLA from Amri (ST) Hills, will be our candidate for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly,” the Chief Minister stated.

He further noted that Dr Teron represents the aspirations of tribal communities and expressed confidence that his appointment would strengthen their voice in legislative affairs.

Sarma also extended his best wishes to Dr Teron for his proposed new responsibility.

Dr Teron’s nomination assumes significance as he is the first elected representative from the Amri constituency following its creation and his elevation is being seen as a move to reinforce political representation from Assam’s hill districts.