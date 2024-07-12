

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on X that the state is building on the success of Khel Maharan 1.0 to ensure talented sportspersons receive the necessary support to compete in national tournaments and win medals for the state.

“Building on the achievements of Khel Maharan 1.0, Assam will ensure talented sportspersons receive all necessary support to compete in national tournaments and help win medals for the State,” Sarma wrote.

The Government of Assam has outlined a comprehensive plan to provide proper training for selected players of Khel Maharan. The top athletes will be chosen from the 612 excellent players identified in collaboration with various sports academies and associations. The selection process will be transparent and widely publicized, ensuring fairness and credibility. The number of players selected will follow the recommendations of sports academies and associations, rather than the department’s selection.

The best coaching facilities will be provided to the selected players, supported by sports associations and academies. The Sports and Youth Welfare Department, along with sports associations, will coordinate with schools and colleges to ensure that players undergoing intensive residential coaching can continue their studies. Financial assistance will be provided to the associations and academies supporting the players.

These measures aim to ensure the holistic development of young sporting talent in Assam, preparing them to bring pride to the state. Chief Minister Sarma hinted at future developments, adding, “And do keep an eye for Khel Maharan 2.0! More details later.”