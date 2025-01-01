Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 1, 2025 shared ambitious economic projections, stating that the state is set to become a Rs 10 lakh crore economy by 2028.

With a loan capacity of 32 per cent, Assam’s total borrowings could reach Rs 3.2 lakh crore, while maintaining a sustainable debt-to-GDP ratio.

CM Sarma further announced a significant financial milestone, revealing that all loans from the Tarun Gogoi era and other previous governments, up until 2024, have been cleared.

Additionally, the Chief Minister while speaking at the New Year conference on converting state's char areas to cadastral zones, stressed the potential social impact of these decisions, particularly on the relationship dynamics between tribals and non-tribals, and Assamese and non-Assamese communities. "We believe these contradictions have largely been resolved, but engaging with AASU will be crucial to ensure clarity on the approach towards Char area residents," he stated.

Sarma also revealed plans to introduce a domicile policy to streamline eligibility for employment in Assam, aligning with existing High Court judgments. "We aim to finalize who can work in Assam under a domicile law, ensuring a robust legal framework to prevent potential litigation challenges," he added.

The Chief Minister assured that his government is committed to implementing all recommendations by the Biplab Sarma Committee and will undertake several initiatives in 2025 to address long-standing issues and foster equitable development across the state.





Also read: Assam Government planning to undertake revenue surveys in char areas, highlights challenges ahead