Himanta Biswa Sarma announces guidelines for ADRE candidates
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces crucial guidelines for Assam Direct Recruitment Exam candidates. Key dates for downloading OMR sheets and challenging answer keys are outlined.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on his X handle, outlined important guidelines for Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) candidates.
CM Himanta, on October 6 notified steps pertaining to downloading of OMR sheets and availability and challenging of OMR sheets that candidates appearing for Class III, Papers IV and V must proceed with.
The steps are as follows:
1. Downloading of OMR Sheets: Candidates can download their OMR sheets from October 8 to October 22, 2024.
2. Availability of Answer Key: The official answer key for both Papers IV and V will be made available on October 9 from 6 am onwards.
3. Challenge of Answer Key: If candidates wish to challenge their answer sheets, they can do so between October 9 and 18, 2024.
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