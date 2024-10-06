Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on his X handle, outlined important guidelines for Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) candidates.

CM Himanta, on October 6 notified steps pertaining to downloading of OMR sheets and availability and challenging of OMR sheets that candidates appearing for Class III, Papers IV and V must proceed with.

The steps are as follows:

1. Downloading of OMR Sheets: Candidates can download their OMR sheets from October 8 to October 22, 2024.

2. Availability of Answer Key: The official answer key for both Papers IV and V will be made available on October 9 from 6 am onwards.

3. Challenge of Answer Key: If candidates wish to challenge their answer sheets, they can do so between October 9 and 18, 2024.