In a review meeting on road safety, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma credited the success in reducing road mishaps to a stringent crackdown on drunk driving. He emphasized that rigorous enforcement of the "No Drink and Drive" rule, along with heightened checks post-10 PM in Guwahati, has played a crucial role in enhancing road safety.

To sustain this progress, CM Sarma announced the continuation of intensified road safety measures and monitoring until the Magh Bihu festivities. The Excise Department has been directed to evaluate dynamic seasonal timings for bars to better regulate late-night activities.

Acknowledging the rising road incidents in specific areas, the government is expediting the installation of streetlights, foot overbridges, and reflective patches along the Guwahati Bypass. The Public Works Department (PWD) is integrating advanced safety features like speed breakers, crash barriers, and fluorescent signage into its road construction projects.

Border district SPs have been instructed to ensure reflective patches are installed on the rear sides of commercial vehicles to improve nighttime visibility. Furthermore, police and district administrations are set to launch extensive road safety awareness campaigns on social media to engage the public.

In a step toward comprehensive safety, a vision testing initiative for commercial drivers is being implemented. Drivers identified with vision impairments will receive corrective measures and treatment to ensure safer roads.



Also read: Road mishaps and fatalities due to accidents reduced by 15 percent in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma