The Satra Aayog, constituted to evaluate the status of Satra lands across Assam, submitted its final report to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today, June 9. The commission, formed on November 24, 2021, was chaired by MLA Pradip Hazarika, with MLAs Mrinal Saikia and Rupak Sarma serving as members.

Over the past two and a half years, the commission conducted site visits to 126 Satras across the state, focusing primarily on encroachment issues and the overall condition of these historic institutions. The final report presented to the Chief Minister contains a detailed assessment along with key recommendations for policy action.

Speaking at the submission event, Chief Minister Sarma described the occasion as a significant moment in Assam’s socio-cultural history. “This report sheds light on the growing threats to Satra lands due to encroachments. The government will examine the findings thoroughly and act upon the recommendations,” he stated.

Government to Constitute Permanent Satra Aayog with Legal and Financial Powers

In a landmark announcement, the Chief Minister revealed the government’s plan to establish a Permanent Satra Aayog within this year. This new statutory body will be vested with financial grants, administrative autonomy, and judicial authority to oversee and support the welfare of Satras across Assam.

“A law will be introduced in either the September or February legislative session to institutionalise the Aayog. It will formulate a 25-year vision document to protect and modernise Satra institutions,” Sarma announced.

The Chief Minister raised concern over the condition of Satras in districts like Barpeta and Dhubri, stating that land encroachment and demographic changes have deterred devotees from visiting these spiritual centres.

He remarked, “People avoid visiting Satras in places like Barpeta and Dhubri due to the unfavourable environment. Had there not been a BJP government in Assam, even historic institutions like Bordowa Satra might have been reduced to tokenism under external influences.”

Sarma criticised previous governments for failing to protect Satra lands and for ignoring the cultural degradation of these revered institutions. “The earlier administrations never addressed these issues. We are the first to take concrete steps to reclaim and restore Satras,” he added.

He further alleged that communal harmony was being deliberately disrupted in areas surrounding Satra lands. “The construction of mosques beside Namghars and the public display of beef consumption are strategies aimed at marginalising indigenous cultural identity,” he asserted.

Emphasising the importance of community involvement, the Chief Minister appealed to the youth of Assam to actively engage with the spiritual and cultural practices of the Satras. “Our youth must reconnect with the teachings and institutions of the Satra culture. This legacy must be preserved through generational participation,” he said.

He urged larger and resourceful Satras to support smaller ones, stating that the government alone cannot rejuvenate all 922 Satras. “It is not possible for the state machinery to empower every single Satra. Collective effort is needed to preserve the legacy of Srimanta Sankardeva and other spiritual leaders who laid the foundation of Assamese identity.”

The Chief Minister paid tribute to the enduring influence of Neo-Vaishnavism in Assam, pioneered by Srimanta Sankardeva and carried forward by Madhavdeva, Sri Damodardeva, and Sri Harideva. He highlighted how many Satras today are reduced to symbolic rituals, and stressed the urgent need for institutional revival.

“Many Satras are now just maintaining tradition at the bare minimum, lighting lamps and sustaining basic practices. It is imperative to rebuild these institutions to reflect the true spirit of Assamese culture and spirituality,” he concluded.