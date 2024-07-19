Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 19 unveiled details about the upcoming second edition of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan.

Reflecting on the inaugural edition launched on September 17 last year, Sarma highlighted the significant achievements, including the distribution of saplings beginning on September 12 and the successful establishment of 10 Guinness World Records.

The initiative saw the plantation of 1.12 crore saplings, with an impressive 90 per cent survival rate.

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This year, the State Forest Department has ramped up efforts, preparing a staggering 4 crore saplings for the initiative.

The Amrit Brikshya Andolan is set to take place from August 1 to 15, aiming to surpass last year's accomplishments and further promote environmental conservation and sustainability across the state.