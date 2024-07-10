Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting today, on July 10, with officials from the Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department to discuss the establishment of the Chief Minister's Museum.

This new museum will be modeled after the Prime Minister's Museum, aiming to celebrate and preserve the rich heritage of Assam's leaders and their contributions to the state.

The meeting concluded with the decision to form an expert committee to oversee the development of the museum. This committee will include museum experts, academicians, historians, and architects.

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Under the direction of Chief Minister Sarma, the committee will visit the Prime Minister's Museum to gain insights and consult with its curators. The goal is to develop detailed plans for the Chief Minister's Museum based on thorough study and research.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasised the importance of this project in preserving the cultural and historical legacy of Assam's leaders.

"The establishment of the Chief Minister's Museum will provide a platform to showcase the significant contributions of Assam's leaders to our state's development and cultural heritage," Sarma said.

The committee's visits and consultations are expected to result in a comprehensive plan that will guide the creation of the museum.

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