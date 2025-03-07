Rani Chapori in Dharapur is set to witness significant infrastructure upgrades with the construction of a pontoon bridge and an extensive electrification project, as announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 7.

During his visit to Rani Chapori, CM Sarma engaged with local farmers and identified key challenges, particularly in transportation and power supply. He observed that while boats serve as the primary means of transport, carrying agricultural materials via boat remains a major hurdle. However, constructing a permanent bridge in the region is not viable. To address this, the government has decided to build a pontoon bridge, capable of supporting 2-3 tonnes, enabling smoother movement for residents. If the bridge proves beneficial, an additional pontoon bridge will be constructed on the other side to enhance connectivity.

Further, CM Sarma highlighted the lack of electricity in Rani Chapori, emphasizing that while solar power is a potential solution, a consistent electricity supply is crucial for agricultural productivity and nighttime activities. Recognizing this, he collaborated with Minister Prasanta Phukan and APDCL MD Rakesh Kumar to formulate a comprehensive electrification plan.

Under this initiative, the government will install an 8 km high-tension line from the nearest power source, covering 25 km of land with low-tension (LT) lines. To support this expansion, five 63 KVA transformers and five 25 KVA transformers will be installed, ensuring electricity reaches 4,000 bighas of land and benefits approximately 400 families.

CM Sarma assured that the government is committed to delivering on its promises, and within two months of assessing the needs of Rani Chapori, work on both the pontoon bridge and electrification project has already commenced. These developments are expected to boost agricultural output, enhance living conditions, and improve overall connectivity for the residents of the region.