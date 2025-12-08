Himanta Biswa Sarma announces provincialisation of 644 municipal jobs, assures support to families of Goa fire victims

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, December 8 announced the provincialising the services of 644 municipal employees across the state, bringing them under the fold of regular government employment.

Addressing the media, Sarma highlighted the hardships previously faced by municipal workers, noting that in several municipalities, employees received their salaries only after four months, while some had gone nearly a year without pay.

“Today marks the end of a long process,” the Chief Minister said. “With provincialisation, 644 municipal employees will now receive the same benefits as other government staff, including regular salaries, pensions, earned leave, casual leave, child care leave and more.”

Speaking on the recent nightclub fire in Goa that claimed multiple lives, Sarma confirmed that three victims were from Assam, including two from the Barak Valley region.

“We are making every possible effort to bring back the bodies of the deceased to Assam,” he stated. “The government will extend all necessary support to the families of those who lost their lives.”

The Chief Minister also made strong remarks against what he described as a systematic misuse of social media platforms for creating unrest in the state.

“At the national level, the Congress has built a system where many Miya Congress workers operate social media accounts under Hindu names,” Sarma alleged. “Several such accounts are run by individuals from the Miya Muslim community to spread disharmony in Assam.”

He further asserted that if the BJP returns to power, the state government would initiate a crackdown on such activities.