Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X to announce a major investment initiative aimed at transforming the state's educational infrastructure on June 27. Sarma revealed plans to allocate over Rs 4,000 crore towards the construction of 500 state-of-the-art government schools across Assam.

"I am pleased to announce that we are investing over Rs 4,000 crore to build 500 state-of-the-art government schools in Assam," stated Chief Minister Sarma in his post on X.

Earlier today, Sarma personally inspected one of the proposed school sites in Changsari, Assam.

Earlier on June 23, Sarma announced plans for the upgradation of 500 schools in Assam. He stated, "I reviewed the infra development of schools in Assam. In the first phase, we are taking up the upgradation of 500 schools across the State with an investment of Rs 8 crore per school, the highest ever allocation for school infrastructure development in Assam."

The Chief Minister also focused on skill development, visiting the under-construction campus of Assam Skill University in Mangaldai. This upcoming institution aims to provide skill education aligned with current industry demands, offering courses in AI, Data Science, Financial Services, and more. Sarma indicated plans to commence academic activities by July 2025.