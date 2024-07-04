In a proactive response to the ongoing flood crisis, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been visiting various flood-affected regions to inspect the damage and ensure relief measures are in place. During a live session on Facebook, the Chief Minister provided updates on his visit to Majuli, Dibrugarh, Mahmora, and Dhakuakhana, where he evaluated the well-being of flood victims and the conditions of riverbanks.

Speaking from the Bogibeel Bridge, CM Sarma highlighted the critical situation in Jugunidhari, where a riverbank collapse has caused significant hardship for the local population. He mentioned discussing the situation with the 'Prabhu Iswar' of Auniaati Hatra, who emphasized the need for scientific methods in rebuilding the riverbank.

"In Jugunidhari, a riverbank has collapsed, and people are facing hardships because of that. I spoke with the 'Prabhu Iswar' of Auniaati Hatra, who suggested rebuilding the riverbank using scientific methods," said CM Sarma.

The Chief Minister also assessed the Mahmora riverbank and noted that while the situation is currently under control, any escalation could lead to widespread chaos and panic in the Majuli area. To preemptively address potential issues, a Rs 90 crore project has been initiated to protect the Mahmora riverbank, following consultations with the local community.

"To protect the Mahmora riverbank, we are taking up a project worth Rs 90 crore by discussing it with the people," he added.

In Jugunidhari, the Water Resources Department has already commenced work on fortifying the riverbank, with an expected completion timeline of seven days, provided the weather conditions remain favorable.

"The Water Resources Department has started their work, and if the rain does not cause further problems, the riverbank will be ready within seven days," assured the Chief Minister.

Tonight, CM Sarma will stay in Dibrugarh to oversee ongoing relief efforts. He plans to visit flood-hit areas tomorrow, ensuring that all necessary aid, including flood relief and rehabilitation, is provided to the affected residents. Local leaders, in line with the recent cabinet decision, are already present in subdivisions to expedite the assistance process.

"Tomorrow, the first thing I'll do is visit the collapsed riverbanks and create a plan to fix them as soon as possible," CM Sarma concluded.

The Assam government remains committed to addressing the challenges posed by the floods and safeguarding the well-being of its citizens through timely and effective measures.