Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the establishment of a dedicated shelter home in Guwahati, fostering inclusivity and supporting the transgender community.

The shelter, introduced during the Assam budget session, aims to provide a safe, secure, and supportive environment for transgender individuals, ensuring they have a place to stay and access to essential resources.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to address the challenges faced by the transgender community, offering them a space where they can live with dignity.

Taking to his official X handle, the Assam chief minister stated that the move reflects the state government's commitment to inclusivity. "Our Govt is ringing in a new era of inclusivity," he stated on X.

The introduction of the shelter marks a progressive shift towards greater social acceptance and equality.

Earlier during the budget session, the state government allocated Rs 100 crore as a one-time grant for Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra to facilitate advanced research, adopt modern preservation techniques, and enhance documentation efforts.