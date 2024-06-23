Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, took to X to announce major strides in enhancing the education sector in the state. Sarma tweeted, "In pursuit of educational excellence! Over the last few days, I have been engaging with stakeholders to ensure that our plans to revolutionize the education sector are on the right track, which will help lakhs of students in the State”.

Sarma announced plans for the upgradation of 500 schools in Assam. He stated, "I reviewed the infra development of schools in Assam. In the first phase, we are taking up the upgradation of 500 schools across the State with an investment of Rs 8 crore per school, the highest ever allocation for school infrastructure development in Assam."

The Chief Minister also focused on skill development, visiting the under-construction campus of Assam Skill University in Mangaldai. This upcoming institution aims to provide skill education aligned with current industry demands, offering courses in AI, Data Science, Financial Services, and more. Sarma indicated plans to commence academic activities by July 2025.

During his tour, Sarma inspected the progress of Darrang Medical College, which upon completion will contribute an additional 100 MBBS seats, bolstering healthcare services and providing quality treatment to citizens.

Furthermore, his engagement extended to the site of Swahid Kanaklata University in Gohpur, designed to offer education in line with Industry 4.0 requirements. This university intends to equip students with the latest curriculum and knowledge, while also promoting studies on influential personalities like Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Swahid Kanaklata Barua.

Earlier on June 21 during his visit to Gohpur, CM Sarma addressed the media, outlining the state's commitment to the project and the welfare of the tea garden workers. "Today we met the tea garden workers and their unions and had a meeting with them about their well-being and safety. We have identified the land that will be allotted for the university," Sarma said.

He explained the next steps in the process, stating, "Now the engineers will come and do the needful inspection of the land for further construction. After 20-25 days, I will call the tea garden workers union to Guwahati to hold a meeting and decide upon their future. If we can complete these two major steps of approval, then by the end of December 2024, we can begin the construction of the university."

The university, to be built on 600 bighas of land in the tea garden, is set to play an important role in the academic development of North Assam. The Assam government plans to begin construction work in the coming days.