Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the implementation of a world-class urban center project, at Jagiroad near Guwahati, aiming to decongest Guwahati and increase employment opportunities.

In a bid to transform Assam, the Assam CM informed that the proposed satellite township will cater to the needs of the employees of the upcoming semiconductor plant and also decongest the capital city.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Himanta shared the information about the futuristic urban township and also hailed Jagiroad, the venue of the world-class centre. He stated, "Jagiroad, situated right next to Guwahati is an upcoming tech-manufacturing hub and the best spot to establish a futuristic and sustainable city."

As Jagiroad eyes transformation into a global city, the Assam government will ensure it is established as an integrated township with all amenities, withing the state capital region near Guwahati.

Furthermore, there will be seamless rail, road and air connectivity. All factors will lead to the decongestion of Guwahati, which is already coping up with a burgeoning population.

According to CM Himanta, the Global City, Jagiroad will be able to accomodate thousands of employees who will be working at the upcoming semiconductor unit.