Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a week-long 'Bhasa Gaurob Saptah' / 'Language Pride Week' programme from November 3 to 9 to celebrate the recognition of Assamese as a 'Classical Language'.

The Union Cabinet had approved conferring the status of Classical Language to Assamese, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit and Bengali languages on October 3.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Himanta stated, "To celebrate this historic achievement, Assam will observe 'Bhasa Gaurob Saptah' from 3rd to 9th November 2024."

During the week-long celebration, universities, schools, and civil society organisations will host events to honor the contributions of Assamese writers and scholars, whose work has shaped the language since the 4th century AD.

Furthermore, the Assam CM said, "The people of Assam will also express heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister @narendramodi for this significant gesture towards the state's cultural and language heritage."

The state cabinet had on October 8 adopted a resolution on behalf of the Government of Assam and extended its gratitude to PM Modi over granting 'Classical Language status' to Assamese.