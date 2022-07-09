Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today apologizing to the family members of Dibrugarh animal rights activist Vineet Bagaria promised ‘stern action’ against the 4 accused.

Holding the local administration accountable for failing to prevent the incident, CM Biswa Sarma said, ‘’It's a complete failure of the Dibrugarh District administration. I will take stern action against the culprits involved in the abetment of the suicide.’’

While two accused -- Baidullah Khan and Nishant Sharma -- were arrested under charges of “abetment of suicide” near Lumding town, two more accused -- Sanjay Sharma and Izaz Khan – are on the run.

The CM, who is in Dibrugarh for a BJP party meet, made his comments after visiting deceased Vineet Bagaria’s family members.

Earlier, Assam Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi had urged Chief Minister Biswa Sarma to hold the local police accountable for the 33-year-old youth’s death.

‘The police official responsible should be held accountable for not registering the FIR and not taking any timely action even after repeated complaints by the family’, he said, adding that the case should be tried in a fast-track Court and chargesheet against the culprits should be filed within the stipulated time.

Vineet Bagaria, 33, committed suicide after recording emotional videos wherein he charged tenants of disturbing his family’s peace of mind before going on to end his life.

An avid animal lover, Bagaria was the co-founder of Animal Welfare People's and was involved in multiple rehabilitation and animal protection activities in his area.

In the selfie-video, which has gone viral on social media, Bagaria can be heard saying: “I am fed up with my life and want to end it. A big reason is the shop on the ground floor and the all the associated drama. Earlier, they were not paying rent and now they are threatening our lives and I am unable to handle the stress any longer.”

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