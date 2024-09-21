Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reached out to armed groups in the state, urging them to abandon the path of violence and engage in constructive dialogue. Through a message on X, CM Sarma called for an end to terror-driven activities, emphasizing that such methods would not bring any positive outcomes for Assam.

“Today on #InternationalDayOfPeace 🕊, I call upon the armed groups to come to the discussion table and together chart a new dawn for Assam. Violence and terror will never yield positive result for the State, while discussions will ensure Assam's ascend as a premier State,” Sarma posted.

The Chief Minister’s call aligns with ongoing peace efforts aimed at resolving longstanding conflicts in the region, promoting discussions as the only viable path towards sustainable progress and stability in Assam.

Following the Independence Day explosive items recovered from different locations of the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 21 said ULFA(I)'s influence in the state is ''very much there,'' though it has significantly declined over the years.

''We cannot deny its impact when there are still around 400 cadres in the Myanmar camp,'' Sarma told reporters, adding, ''We have never claimed that ULFA (I) is absent, and we continuously urge the outfit's leadership to engage in negotiations.''

The process for talks is continuing and ''I do talk to ULFA(I) chief Paresh Barua. I have, however, not talked to him since the elections'', Sarma said.

'I do not call Barua but whenever he does, I pick up the phone and talk to him'', he added. The chief minister said there are hurdles in the talks process as the ULFA(I) chief speaks about sovereignty which is ''non-negotiable''.

''Discussions take place frequently and we hope that there will be a breakthrough one day'', he added.

Also read: Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledges ULFA(I)'s influence in Assam, urges peace talks