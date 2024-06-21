Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma made a visit to Jakhalabanda to meet Hemprabha Biswas and Prabin Saikia, two individuals who demonstrated entrepreneurial initiative with the remuneration they earned from their participation in a Guinness World Record-setting Bihu competition.

During his visit, HCM Sarma commended Hemprabha Biswas and Prabin Saikia for wisely investing their Rs 35,000 remuneration from the Bihu competition into their respective ventures, a shop and a dairy business. This decision not only showcased their dedication but also highlighted their foresight in utilizing the funds to enhance their livelihoods and contribute to the local economy.

Expressing his appreciation, HCM Sarma praised their hard work and determination, emphasizing that such initiatives are crucial for personal growth as well as for fostering economic development in the region. He extended his best wishes to both individuals for their future endeavors, encouraging them to continue their efforts in contributing positively to society through their entrepreneurial pursuits.