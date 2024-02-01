Praising the Interim Budget 2024-2025, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 1 lauded the fiscal plan as a proof to outstanding governance over the past decade.

Stating "The March Towards Viksit Bharat Continues!" Sarma expressed immense pride in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership which he credited for delivering historic accomplishments that surpass cumulative achievements of the past.

Sarma stated the budget's pivotal role in steering the nation towards a developed India and highlighted key announcements that caught his attention. Among the standout measures are a Rs 75,000 crore interest-free loan to State Governments, providing greater flexibility for implementing welfare schemes aimed at achieving the overarching goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' or developed India.

The proposed Rs 11 lakh crore capital expenditure was hailed as a catalyst for creating growth-enabling assets, promising increased momentum in India's development trajectory. Sarma also commended the revolutionary step of supporting 3 crore 'Lakhpati Didis,' foreseeing a transformative impact on the country's rural landscape.

The Chief Minister echoed the sentiment of the budget aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision, particularly applauding the allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore for research and innovation, reinforcing the call of 'Jai Anusandhan' and expanding the frontiers of technology.

Fiscal prudence was acknowledged in the budget's reduction of the fiscal deficit to 5.1 per cen, below market expectations, showcasing the Finance Minister's adept management despite global economic challenges.

Sarma hailed the Interim Budget as a dual achievement: firmly establishing India as the world's fastest-growing economy and laying a robust foundation for Prime Minister Modi to guide the nation towards becoming the third-largest economy by 2029. He extended congratulations to Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their exceptional budgetary measures.