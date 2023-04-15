The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has included Assamese as one of the languages in which the Constable (GD) Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) examinations would be conducted, along with 13 other regional languages. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has termed it as a "wonderful gift on the joyous occasion of Bihu" and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for this "historic" decision.

"I am confident that the decision to allow Constable (GD) CAPF exams in 13 regional languages including Assamese will enable a large number of youth from Assam to serve Bharat Mata by joining our paramilitary forces," CM Sarma said on Twitter.

Apart from Assamese, the examinations will also be conducted in 12 other regional languages, including Manipuri, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, and Konkani. This decision is expected to boost the prospects of aspirants from the Northeast region by enabling them to take the examination in their mother tongue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the decision as "pathbreaking" and said that it would give wings to the aspirations of the country's youth. The decision is part of the government's efforts to ensure that language is not a barrier to fulfilling one's dreams.

The Constable GD examination is one of the flagship examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission and attracts lakhs of candidates from across the country. With the addition of 13 regional languages to Hindi and English, the examination is expected to become more accessible to candidates and improve their selection prospects.

The examinations in the 13 regional languages will be conducted from January 01, 2024, onwards, and are expected to benefit a large number of youth from Assam and other states who aspire to serve their country by joining the paramilitary forces.