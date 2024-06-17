Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan have been inducted as the party’s election in-charges for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls.

Telangana MP G Kishan Reddy, on the other hand has been appointed as the BJP election in-charge for Jammu & Kashmir polls.

The Assembly polls in Jharkhand are expected to be held around November – December this year to elect 81 members of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are slated for September-November this year to elect 90 members of the J&K Legislative Assembly.

It may be mentioned that the BJP faced a setback in the state's five tribal constituencies - Khunti, Singhbhum, Lohardaga, Rajmahal, and Dumka during the Lok Sabha polls after dominating the last three elections in Jharkhand.

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance won all five seats, performing particularly well in Singhbhum, Rajmahal, and Dumka.