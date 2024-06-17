Himanta Biswa Sarma appointed as election in-charge for Jharkhand polls
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan have been appointed as election in-charges for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections. The polls are expected to be held in November-December this year.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan have been inducted as the party’s election in-charges for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls.
Telangana MP G Kishan Reddy, on the other hand has been appointed as the BJP election in-charge for Jammu & Kashmir polls.
The Assembly polls in Jharkhand are expected to be held around November – December this year to elect 81 members of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.
Meanwhile, the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are slated for September-November this year to elect 90 members of the J&K Legislative Assembly.
It may be mentioned that the BJP faced a setback in the state's five tribal constituencies - Khunti, Singhbhum, Lohardaga, Rajmahal, and Dumka during the Lok Sabha polls after dominating the last three elections in Jharkhand.
The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance won all five seats, performing particularly well in Singhbhum, Rajmahal, and Dumka.
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