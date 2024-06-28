Assam government has approved financial assistance of Rs 1,250 for Rajesh Chhetri, a disabled individual, following a personal commitment made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Chief Minister announced this decision through his social media account, highlighting the government's commitment to supporting persons with disabilities.

कुछ दिन पहले मैं अपने दिव्यांग दोस्त राजेश छेत्री से मिला था और उनको वादा किया था कि अगले महीने की 10 तारीख से प्रति माह उनके बैंक खाते में सरकार ₹1250 जमा करेगी।



आज हमारी सरकारी ने राजेश जी को इस परियोजना के अन्तर्गत सहायता की स्वीकृति दे दी है। pic.twitter.com/v3cbRQwAWb — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 28, 2024

Chief Minister Sarma had met with Chhetri a few days ago and promised him monthly financial support. True to his word, the government has now officially sanctioned the assistance. Under this newly approved project, Chhetri will receive the amount that will be deposited directly into his bank account starting from July 10.