Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called upon the Congress party to delve into the manufacturing intricacies of washing machines amidst allegations of political alliances.

Sarma said, "Congress should conduct a thorough study on the manufacturing details of washing machines."

He further alleged that Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren received the benefit of this metaphorical washing machine. "First, the Congressmen called them corrupt and later, they were given the certificate of staunch honesty after forming an alliance," he added.

Meanwhile , in the Delhi liquor scam case , the Tihar Jail authorities have refused permission for Sunita Kejriwal to meet her husband, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Scheduled for Monday, the visit was abruptly cancelled, leaving the Kejriwal family and supporters in dismay.

Sources familiar with the matter disclosed to India Today that the reasons behind the denial of visitation rights remain undisclosed. The move comes amidst Arvind Kejriwal's ongoing confinement in Tihar Jail following his arrest in connection to the Delhi liquor policy case.