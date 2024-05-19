Former Assam IPS officer Anand Mishra on May 19 alleged that he was enticed by assurances from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma only to be left abandoned on the sidelines of political ambition.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Mishra revealed the sequence of events that led to his disillusionment with the BJP. According to Mishra, he was promised inclusion into the BJP fold and guaranteed a significant role within the party hierarchy by none other than Himanta Biswa Sarma himself. Encouraged by these pledges, Mishra took the step of resigning from his position within the Indian Police Service (IPS).

However, the dreams of political ascension quickly turned into a nightmare for Mishra as he found himself excluded from the BJP despite his sacrifices and commitments. "Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP promised me that they would introduce and include me in the BJP party and asked me to resign from my position of Indian Police Service... but eventually, they betrayed me and did not include me in the party," Mishra said.

Mishra went on to suggest that his exclusion from the BJP ranks was driven by a fear within the party leadership that he would emerge as a formidable leader overshadowing their own influence. "It is their fear that I would become a great leader and did not include me in the party," Mishra said.

I offered my services, and now, a lone boy standing up for the land's work, everyone is in a tight spot," Mishra said.

Left with no choice but to chart his own course in the political arena, Mishra has decided to contest the upcoming MP elections as an independent candidate. Expressing confidence in his ability to emerge victorious, Mishra stated his determination to claim all credits for his success without the BJP attempting to appropriate his achievements.

Reflecting on his initial aspirations to serve the BJP, Mishra expressed disappointment over the broken promises made by Himanta Biswa Sarma, whom he once held in high regard. "I thought he is a big leader but it didn’t work and he even did not include me in the BJP party," Mishra said.

Earlier on May 18 , Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma targeted Anand Mishra during a poll rally in Bihar accusing him of contesting the elections with the backing of Congress and RJD to undermine BJP's electoral prospects in the Buxar Lok Sabha seat.

Sarma further questioned the source of Mishra's funding, insinuating ties with political adversaries Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav.