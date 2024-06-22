Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a video conference with Cachar Deputy Commissioner and District Superintendent of Police to discuss the recent violence that unfolded in Manipur's Jiribam. During the meeting, he directed officials to maintain peace and tranquility in Cachar.

The Chief Minister further instructed officials to ensure that all humanitarian aid is provided to the people who have taken refuge in the district.

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On June 19, armed miscreants set ablaze a police check post located at Leingangpokpi in Manipur's Jiribam district. Upon receiving reports of the check post fire, additional police units rushed to the scene but faced unexpected resistance. Both sides exchanged gunfire for an extended period, and a fire truck sent to extinguish the fire was also targeted.

A man was beheaded allegedly by armed miscreants in Jiribam on June 6. The man identified as Soibam Saratkumar Singh (59) had went out to check on his farm when some armed miscreants attacked him. After the brutal incident, people residing in Mongbung Khul, abandoned their homes in search of safety.

Suspected militants also burnt houses, police outposts and forest beats in the district on the midnight of June 7.

More than 200 people belonging to the Meitei community were evacuated from their villages in Jiribam and moved to a newly set-up relief camp.