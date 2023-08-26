Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked the Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh to study the verdict of the Gauhati High Court.

CM Sarma said, “I have asked the DGP to study the verdict of the Gauhati HC, and if we get legal advice, we will appeal against it to the Supreme Court. Let us see how the honourable judges have arrived at this conclusion. The copy of the judgment was not available till yesterday.”

This comes after the Gauhati High Court on August 24 acquitted the accused of all charges in the 2004 Dhemaji bomb blast incident.

This comes after the accused challenged the order of the lower court at the Gauhati High Court following which they were acquitted of all wrongdoings.



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The final hearing in the matter had taken place on July 24 and the order was pronounced today, August 24.

The incident pertains to the bomb explosion in Assam's Dhemaji district on August 15, 2004, after which 18 children died on the occasion of Independence Day.

Earlier, the lower court had pronounced a life sentence for Dipanjali Burhagohain, Muhi Handique, Jatin Dubori, and Leela Gogoi.

Moreover, two others including Prashanta Bhuyan and Hemen Gogoi were sentenced to four years of imprisonment.

It should be noted that on August 15, 2004, the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) allegedly triggered an explosion in the Dhemaji College playground during Independence Day festivities at 8:55 a.m.