Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 26 said that the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme has successfully reached saturation levels in several districts, surpassing 100 per cent coverage. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the state’s efforts to empower farmers under the central government initiative.

Sarma highlighted the impressive statistics for five districts: Majuli, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Golaghat. “I am happy to share that the PM-KISAN Scheme has now achieved saturation in these areas, with Majuli leading the way at an astonishing 163% coverage. Lakhimpur follows with 122%, Sivasagar at 108%, Charaideo at 107%, and Golaghat at 101%,” he said.

In total, the scheme now benefits 17.5 lakh farmers across Assam. The Chief Minister stated the government’s commitment to ensuring that all districts achieve similar saturation levels, thereby uplifting the agricultural community known as the "Annadatas."

“The evaluation of performance across nine districts has revealed exceptional achievements, particularly in the Upper Assam region, where coverage rates have exceeded the state average of 26.46%,” Sarma added.

PM Kisan is a Central Sector scheme with 100% funding from Government of India.It has become operational from 1.12.2018.Under the scheme an income support of 6,000/- per year in three equal installments will be provided to all land holding farmer families.Definition of family for the scheme is husband, wife and minor children.State Government and UT administration will identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines.The fund will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.There are various Exclusion Categories for the scheme.

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