In a post on the microblogging site X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a significant milestone for the state. "By May 2025, our Govt would have delivered 1.5 lakh government jobs," Sarma declared stating his administration's commitment to employment and development in Assam.

Sarma expressed his satisfaction with the enthusiasm shown by the new government recruits, who began their careers in public service recently. "Happy to see the enthusiasm among the new joinees who began their career in public service yesterday. I hope they will serve the people of Assam diligently," he added.