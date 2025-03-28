Assam is poised to secure a leading position in India’s education sector by 2030, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated.

Reiterating the state's committment to the sector, the Assam chief minister said, "Endeavours to establish Assam as a leading state in the education sector by 2030. The Assam government's commitment to public education is one of the strongest in the country. Assam's per student investment, number of government schools and total student intake in public schools is much higher than that of Tamil Nadu."

On March 27, CM Sarma attended an event at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, where the results of Gunotsav 2025 were announced.

Additionally, schools that attained an A+ grade in Gunotsav 2024 were each awarded a grant of Rs 25,000. As part of the Arohan initiative, 4,320 students received tablets, and Samagra Shiksha Assam was conferred with an ISO certification.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma remarked on Assam's educational progress, noting that Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Assam, is the first state-run program in India to receive ISO certification from the Quality Council of India.

Additionally, schools that attained an A+ grade in Gunotsav 2024 were each awarded a grant of Rs 25,000. As part of the Arohan initiative, 4,320 students received tablets, and Samagra Shiksha Assam was conferred with an ISO certification.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma remarked on Assam's educational progress, noting that Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Assam, is the first state-run program in India to receive ISO certification from the Quality Council of India.

He commended Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and Mission Director Om Prakash for this accomplishment. He also acknowledged the educational reforms initiated in 2012, particularly the introduction of a transparent, merit-based teacher recruitment system.