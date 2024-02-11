Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 11 announced that Assam has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first state to distribute more than 1 crore Ayushman Cards to its citizens. The announcement, made via the microblogging site X, marks a momentous achievement in the state's commitment to realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Universal Health Coverage.

In his message, Chief Minister Sarma expressed gratitude to the citizens of Assam for their participation in this initiative. He stated the state's dedication to fulfilling the objectives of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, a flagship scheme of the Government of India aimed at alleviating the financial burden on the underprivileged.

The Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana provides coverage of up to Rs 5 lakhs per eligible family per year for secondary and tertiary care, ensuring cashless treatment in empaneled hospitals. The scheme encompasses a wide range of medical procedures, including but not limited to cardiology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, oncology, and pediatric care, among others.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Sarma, Assam has undertaken various initiatives such as the Viksit Bharat Yatra and Ayushman Apke Dwar Abhiyan to ensure the successful implementation of the scheme. These efforts have culminated in the distribution of Ayushman Cards to over 1 crore citizens, thereby extending essential healthcare access to a significant portion of the state's population.

Furthermore, the e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer) process under the Ayushman Bharat scheme has been instrumental in validating beneficiaries listed in the National Food Security Act (NFSA) database. Government frontline workers, including ASHA workers and Bima Sakhis, have actively engaged in house-to-house and camp-mode e-KYC campaigns, completing the verification for 1.57 crore NFSA beneficiaries to date.

Empaneled hospitals, comprising public, private, and community health centers, play a crucial role in providing free cashless treatment to beneficiaries under the scheme. These hospitals serve as the cornerstone of the Ayushman Bharat initiative, ensuring that individuals receive quality healthcare services without facing financial barriers.