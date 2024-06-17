Will finish development works worth Rs 35,000 crore before December 2025: Assam CM
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government aims to complete projects worth Rs 35,000 crore by December 2025, promising a 'new Assam'.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government will complete projects worth Rs 35,000 crore in Assam before December 2025. He asserted that a "new Assam" will emerge in 2025.
"You will see a number of various projects that I'm looking at in Assam in the next few months. We will finish all these projects by 2025, Sarma said in a press meet.
He further informed that work of around Rs 35,000 crore is underway in the state.
He further clarified that the work is not only restricted to Guwahati but the same is ongoing in 12 districts across the state.
Sarma also said that he is personally overseeing the progress of each project. To manage the finances of each project, he said the Assam government will change the contractors if the completion of the project is delayed.
"Our goal is to finish all the projects by 2025," he added.
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