Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government will complete projects worth Rs 35,000 crore in Assam before December 2025. He asserted that a "new Assam" will emerge in 2025.

"You will see a number of various projects that I'm looking at in Assam in the next few months. We will finish all these projects by 2025, Sarma said in a press meet.

He further informed that work of around Rs 35,000 crore is underway in the state.

हमारी सरकार सिर्फ़ शिलान्यास करके रुकती नहीं है। हम दिसंबर 2025 के पहले असम में ₹35,000 cr की परियोजनाएँ पूरी तरह से संपन्न करके रहेंगे। 2025 में एक नये असम का उदय होगा। pic.twitter.com/vgM12mmI6S — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 17, 2024

He further clarified that the work is not only restricted to Guwahati but the same is ongoing in 12 districts across the state.

Sarma also said that he is personally overseeing the progress of each project. To manage the finances of each project, he said the Assam government will change the contractors if the completion of the project is delayed.

"Our goal is to finish all the projects by 2025," he added.