Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that his government is committed to transforming the state into a net contributor to India's aspiration of becoming the world's third-largest economy. This statement came during his recent interactions with the members of the 16th Finance Commission.

Sarma emphasized the significance of “insightful” submissions made to the Commission, aimed at bolstering cooperative federalism while addressing the state’s unique challenges. He mentioned that these efforts are crucial for achieving a balance between equity and efficiency. "I had a productive discussion with the Commission and its distinguished Chairman, Shri Arvind Panagariya," he noted on the social media platform X.

Highlighting the diverse geographical and climatic challenges faced by Assam, Sarma pointed out that the state’s multiple international borders and the looming demographic shifts necessitate tailored solutions. Despite these hurdles, Assam has demonstrated commendable progress in critical sectors such as health, education, drinking water, infrastructure, and disaster management.

Sarma called for increased fund allocation, urging the Commission to enhance Assam's share in the horizontal devolution of resources. He proposed that the North-East region be treated as a collective block, advocating for 10% of central funds to be directed towards the eight northeastern states.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the 16th Finance Commission would consider Assam's unique circumstances favorably, ensuring that the state receives the necessary support for continued growth. He also highlighted the impressive advancements in law and order in Assam, which have contributed to attracting significant investments in the region.