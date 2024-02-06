Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the state has gained immensely from the Interim Union Budget that was tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 2.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma today said that the budget has infused vibrancy into India's federal structure.

"With focused budgetary allotments and attention to fiscal prudence, this budget also infuses vibrancy into our federal structure through enhanced devolution," said CM on X.

Sharing a table on the benefits of the budget, the CM talked of two points of the interim budget that have boosted the growth of Assam.

CM Sarma stated that Assam's share in Central Taxes in Budget 2023-24 was Rs 34,548.57 crore. He further said that in the Union Budget 2024-25, the projected state share for Assam in central taxes is Rs 38,154.81 crore.