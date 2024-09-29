Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on September 29 that the state government will disburse the first tranche of Rs 75,000 in financial assistance to over 25,000 selected young entrepreneurs. The distribution ceremony is set to take place on September 30, 2024, at 10:00 AM at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati.

The initiative is part of the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA), aimed at reducing unemployment and fostering entrepreneurship among the youth of Assam. “Through this scheme, we are committed to empowering our youth to become self-reliant by providing financial assistance, training, and market access,” said Sarma.

Eligible entrepreneurs must bring valid identification documents, such as PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, or any government-recognized photo ID, to collect their drafts. The program aims to support various sectors, including agriculture, fisheries, and self-employment, with a total subsidy grant of ₹510 crore.

In addition to the initial tranche, the scheme will offer further financial assistance upon completion of three days of training related to the entrepreneurs' respective industries.

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