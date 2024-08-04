Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday that the state government will soon introduce a new law mandating life imprisonment for those convicted of 'love jihad'. Sarma's statement came during a BJP state executive meeting, aligning Assam's legal stance with recent proposals from Uttar Pradesh.

In his speech, Sarma said that individuals found guilty of engaging in 'love jihad'—defined as deceitful romantic relationships where an individual's religion or identity is concealed—will face severe legal consequences. The proposed legislation aims to address and penalize cases where deceit is involved in romantic relationships, targeting those who allegedly exploit interfaith relationships for ulterior motives.

This move follows Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent proposal to implement lifetime imprisonment for similar offenses. The Uttar Pradesh government is also set to amend the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion (Amendment) Bill to enhance the legal framework against religious conversion through deceitful means.