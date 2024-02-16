In a move aimed at reclaiming land in Assam's riverine sandbar areas, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam government will reclaim char lands in 'Mission Basundhara 4.0'. Stating the urgency of the initiative Sarma underlined the need to prevent encroachment on these lands, warning that failure to act could result in irreparable loss.

"Mission Basundhara 4.0 seeks to reclaim land in char areas, ensuring that these vital ecological zones remain protected," stated Chief Minister Sarma. He expressed concern over the unchecked acquisition of vast swathes of land by encroachers, leaving many landless individuals, particularly those whose names are included in the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

During an aerial survey of the region, Sarma observed extensive landholdings by a select few, leaving others devoid of any land ownership. "It is unacceptable that while some individuals possess hundreds of bighas of land, many others, including genuine citizens are deprived of their rightful share," said Sarma.

The initiative targets char areas in districts like Sonitpur, where the scarcity of government-owned land contrasts sharply with the prevalence of encroachments. To address this disparity, Mission Basundhara 4.0 will implement new regulations governing land allocation.

In cases where extensive landholdings exist, excess land will be reclaimed by the government for public use, with a focus on preserving the ecological balance of the Brahmaputra basin.

"The mission aims to identify char areas of permanent nature and reclaim land to safeguard the ecological integrity of the Brahmaputra region," Sarma said. By limiting land acquisition and promoting sustainable land management practices, Mission Basundhara 4.0 seeks to uphold the delicate ecological balance while addressing the pressing issue of landlessness in Assam.