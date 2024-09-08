Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday that the state government is considering recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the illegal online trading scam if necessary. The announcement comes amid escalating concerns over the extent of the scam's impact on investors across the state.

Addressing the media, Sarma revealed that the Assam Police have made significant progress in the investigation. "So far, 59 arrests have been made, 22 Look-Out Circulars (LOCs) issued, and 14 Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been formed," Sarma said. The scam, involving several online trading firms, reportedly bypassed regulations set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), leading to substantial financial losses for investors.

Sarma detailed the collaborative effort between various agencies: "The Assam Police, Enforcement Directorate, and Income Tax Department are working in unison. At the district level, local police are handling individual cases, while the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is overseeing the situation from the headquarters."

In response to queries about why some alleged perpetrators have yet to be apprehended, Sarma was confident: "No one can evade the police for long."

Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh provided an update via social media, noting that police action has been taken in 14 districts, resulting in 28 cases registered and 59 arrests. "We have initiated 22 LOCs for those who have not yet cooperated with the investigation," Singh said.

Singh also highlighted disciplinary actions against police personnel involved in the schemes. Lance Naik Saroj Deka has been dismissed from service, and Inspector Jitumoni Deka has been suspended pending further departmental proceedings.