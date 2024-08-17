Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced today a significant push towards green energy, highlighting the state's commitment to transitioning to clean sources of power for both electricity and public transportation.

Under the PM Surya Ghar initiative, Assam has already installed 1.8 megawatts (MW) of rooftop solar power capacity. This move is part of a broader strategy to promote the adoption of solar energy across the state. The government has introduced several policy changes to streamline this transition:

Net-Metering for Residential Consumers: Solar units exported to the grid by residential consumers with capacities up to 10 kilowatts (kW) will be offset against their grid consumption.

- Technical feasibility approval has been waived for installations up to 10 kW.

- Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) will automatically enhance the sanctioned load up to 10 kW upon commissioning of rooftop solar systems.

- Rooftop solar plants will be commissioned within three days of installation, with smart meters provided at no extra cost to beneficiaries.

- State subsidies will be promptly released following the central subsidies.

- A five-day training program at MSME-Tool Room and Training Centre in Amingaon has trained 107 solar technicians.

- DTR (Distribution Transformer) augmentation and new installations are underway to support the scheme.