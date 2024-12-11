Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the critical role of Assam Police in bolstering border security alongside the Border Security Force (BSF) to prevent illegal infiltration from Bangladesh.



Highlighting the collaborative efforts, he stated, "The Assam Police acts as a second line of defense along the Indo-Bangladesh border, working in coordination with the BSF. Numerous infiltrators from Bangladesh have been apprehended through joint efforts by the BSF, Assam Police, and Tripura Police."

In another significant announcement, the Chief Minister revealed the state cabinet's decision to tighten the Aadhaar verification process to prevent misuse. "The General Administration Department will serve as the nodal agency for Aadhaar card verification. At the district level, the Deputy Commissioner will appoint an Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) to oversee Aadhaar enrollment verification," he explained.



Sarma underscored that the enhanced verification process aims to ensure that no individuals with dubious credentials can obtain Aadhaar cards.



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