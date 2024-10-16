Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 16 said that Assam Police is emerging as one of the finest forces in the country, actively mentoring police forces from various states. Sarma highlighted the academy’s pivotal role in training personnel from other states, a notable initiative aimed at enhancing inter-state policing capabilities.

The academy is currently training 2,700 police personnel from across the nation, with the Goa Police being the latest to send 700 recruit constables for training. "We aspire to build an Assam that can provide leadership in governance to other states," Sarma said. "From policing to women-centric Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes, we are setting a precedent that can be emulated by others in our collective endeavor to build a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India)."

The initiative not only reflects the growing recognition of Assam Police's strengths and capabilities but also positions the state as a key player in shaping national policing standards. Currently, personnel from the Manipur Police, totaling 1,957, are also undergoing training at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy.

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